Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 235.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRLN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Freeline Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

