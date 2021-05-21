Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 235.95% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRLN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Freeline Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.
NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $21.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Freeline Therapeutics
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
