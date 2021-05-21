Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 369 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average of $70.78.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

