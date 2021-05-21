Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $71,738,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 85.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after acquiring an additional 633,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,204,000 after acquiring an additional 495,579 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after acquiring an additional 446,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1,908.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after acquiring an additional 258,168 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LITE stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.47.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

