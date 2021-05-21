Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases New Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

