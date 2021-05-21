Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases New Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.71%.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.97.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

