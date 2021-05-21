Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $252.74 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.41 and a 52-week high of $269.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

