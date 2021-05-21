Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 500 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,356,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,180,000 after purchasing an additional 272,585 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,499,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,965,000 after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,093,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,422,000 after acquiring an additional 192,931 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,003,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,681,000 after acquiring an additional 158,857 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HASI opened at $49.63 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.73.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 118.64%.

HASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,334 shares of company stock worth $6,098,997 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.