Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires Shares of 7,500 Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 715.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

In other news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,553,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

