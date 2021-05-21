Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.11 Million

Equities analysts expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to report sales of $122.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.01 million and the highest is $122.20 million. Forrester Research posted sales of $113.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year sales of $478.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $478.60 million to $478.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $512.15 million, with estimates ranging from $510.69 million to $513.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Forrester Research.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%.

FORR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $46,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,103 shares in the company, valued at $695,040.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,810 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Forrester Research by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,298,000 after purchasing an additional 235,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,366,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,559,000 after buying an additional 71,563 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 485,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after buying an additional 48,355 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 53.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 29,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

FORR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.18. 9,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.12 million, a PE ratio of 66.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.98. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.