Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $62.00. The stock had previously closed at $59.70, but opened at $61.79. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Foot Locker shares last traded at $61.15, with a volume of 41,550 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FL. TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.04.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,321 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $503,681,000 after acquiring an additional 205,795 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Foot Locker by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,802,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $326,717,000 after acquiring an additional 351,167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,482,000 after acquiring an additional 264,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,728,000 after purchasing an additional 92,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,107 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $77,021,000 after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

About Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.