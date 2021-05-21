Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.90 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE FL traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $61.50. 92,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FL. B. Riley boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.04.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.