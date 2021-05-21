Flutter Entertainment (FLTR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Flutter Entertainment (LON: FLTR):

5/12/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a £131 ($171.15) price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £187 ($244.32) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £174.50 ($227.99) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £160 ($209.04) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £159.70 ($208.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £162.85 ($212.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £172.50 ($225.37) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £187 ($244.32) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from £157 ($205.12) to £170 ($222.11). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £175 ($228.64) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £150.38 ($196.47) to £162.33 ($212.09). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £129.60 ($169.32) on Friday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a fifty-two week low of £101.91 ($133.15) and a fifty-two week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is £147.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is £146.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The stock has a market cap of £22.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 454.74.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

