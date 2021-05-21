Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowers Foods updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.100-1.170 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.10-1.17 EPS.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

