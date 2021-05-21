FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,665,019 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 56,632 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 237,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 26,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $60.66.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.38 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In related news, CAO Travis Barton Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $59,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $555,288.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,124 shares of company stock worth $21,199,715. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

