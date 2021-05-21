Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $4.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Greenridge Global reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a report on Thursday, April 1st.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSI opened at $3.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.
About Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
Recommended Story: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.