Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $4.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Greenridge Global reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSI opened at $3.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Flexible Solutions International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Flexible Solutions International by 34.1% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 41,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 118,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

