Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.14 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report sales of $132.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.51 million and the highest is $132.50 million. Five9 posted sales of $99.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $547.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.02 million to $551.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $643.17 million, with estimates ranging from $603.22 million to $660.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.35.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $1,041,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,087,500.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total value of $634,331.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,274,913.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,647 shares of company stock valued at $20,085,094 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 819.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after buying an additional 960,440 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 71.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 205.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,156,000 after acquiring an additional 564,303 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $86,336,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,776,000 after acquiring an additional 449,754 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $170.48. 4,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,112. Five9 has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -325.09 and a beta of 0.53.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

