First National Trust Co Sells 1,091 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,918.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 404,935 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 146,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $56.75 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $58.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.