First National Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 90,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 25,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 353,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after buying an additional 108,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $53.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

