First National Trust Co Has $3.64 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First National Trust Co increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,086 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,137 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 90,775 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.21.

Shares of TJX opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average is $66.54. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.29, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

