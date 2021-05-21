First National Trust Co Has $1.84 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,625,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,338,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,023,000 after purchasing an additional 479,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319,589 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY opened at $120.84 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.28 and a 200-day moving average of $105.61.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.