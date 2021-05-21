First National Bank of Omaha Buys 1,773 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average is $78.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

