First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.14% of CMC Materials worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $152.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $198.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.79.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCMP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.13.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

