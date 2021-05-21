First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Markel were worth $10,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel by 60.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,248.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,191.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,082.56. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $844.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,250.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $402,832.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524 in the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,144.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

