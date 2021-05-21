First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 36,617 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,617 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 32,295 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 226,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $24,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,114,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $117.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.31 and its 200 day moving average is $116.08.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

