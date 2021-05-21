First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Increased to $23.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of AG opened at $17.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.08 and a beta of 1.25.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. Analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0045 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,335 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

