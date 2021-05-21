First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.53

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

First Financial has increased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a market cap of $607.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.84. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.85 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

