First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.35

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.35 and traded as high as $30.86. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 32,039 shares changing hands.

FCBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.57.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,818,000 after acquiring an additional 77,589 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 17.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 524,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,743,000 after acquiring an additional 77,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 26,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.