Financial Management Network Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.85 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $223.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

