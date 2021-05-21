Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 13,514 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,514 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $67,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $974,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,846. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.36 and a 12-month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

