Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 789,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $94,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK remained flat at $$106.59 on Friday. 651,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,248,560. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $159.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.