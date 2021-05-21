Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 86.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FITB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 267,615 shares of company stock worth $10,554,189. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

