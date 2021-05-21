Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,161,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.8% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.11% of NextEra Energy worth $163,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.03.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.69. 121,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,738,816. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

