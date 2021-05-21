Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,053 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of Accenture worth $113,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,340. The firm has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.05. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.13 and a fifty-two week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

