Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 6,066 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 610,579 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $136,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

MCD stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,929. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $172.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.09 and its 200-day moving average is $218.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

