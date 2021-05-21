Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.72

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.72 and traded as low as C$10.47. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$10.56, with a volume of 112,409 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.72.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$195.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.5100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

About Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

