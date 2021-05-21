Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Trading 1.4% Higher

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO)’s stock price traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.62. 13,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

