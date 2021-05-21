Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.65.

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,110. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.87. The company has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -832.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after buying an additional 3,971,473 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after buying an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,075,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

