Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

FNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $414,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 508,055 shares of company stock worth $21,517,485. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

