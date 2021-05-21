Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,020 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 41,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

NYSE:FNF opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $47.43.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 30,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,055 shares of company stock worth $21,517,485 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.