Ferro’s (FOE) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Gabelli

Gabelli reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday. G.Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ferro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ferro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

FOE opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -358.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. Ferro’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ferro will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOE. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferro by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Ferro by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 78,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 4th quarter worth $350,000.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

