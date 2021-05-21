Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.824-5.065 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.19 billion-$5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on RACE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.43.
Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $208.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.30 and a 200 day moving average of $208.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $157.82 and a 12-month high of $233.66.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
