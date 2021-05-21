Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.824-5.065 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.19 billion-$5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RACE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.43.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $208.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.30 and a 200 day moving average of $208.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $157.82 and a 12-month high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

