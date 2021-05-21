Fernwood Investment Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carrier Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,615,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,073 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARR opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $45.65.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

