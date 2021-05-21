Ferguson’s (FERG) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

FERG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of FERG stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.81. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,320. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.32. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $137.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $65,000.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

