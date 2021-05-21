Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Gap Up to $131.07

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $131.07, but opened at $133.94. Ferguson shares last traded at $133.94, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FERG. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.32.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

About Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

