Ferguson (LON:FERG) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 8,400 ($109.75) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 7,500 ($97.99).
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FERG. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,346.82 ($109.05).
FERG stock opened at GBX 9,666 ($126.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9,208.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,811.23. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 5,946 ($77.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,680 ($126.47). The stock has a market cap of £21.64 billion and a PE ratio of 32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96.
Ferguson Company Profile
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.
