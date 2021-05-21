Ferguson (LON:FERG) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 8,400 ($109.75) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 7,500 ($97.99).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FERG. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,346.82 ($109.05).

FERG stock opened at GBX 9,666 ($126.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9,208.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,811.23. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 5,946 ($77.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,680 ($126.47). The stock has a market cap of £21.64 billion and a PE ratio of 32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $2.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $2.08. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

