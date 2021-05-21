Ferguson (LON:FERG) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Peel Hunt raised their price target on the stock to GBX 7,730. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock. Ferguson traded as high as GBX 9,680 ($126.47) and last traded at GBX 9,606 ($125.50), with a volume of 67544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,270 ($121.11).

FERG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 7,500 ($97.99) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,346.82 ($109.05).

Get Ferguson alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,208.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,811.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of £21.71 billion and a PE ratio of 32.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $2.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $2.08. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

Ferguson Company Profile (LON:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.