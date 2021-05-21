Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.730-1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FSS stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.46. The company had a trading volume of 236,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $2,369,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

