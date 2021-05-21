FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.98

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.98 and last traded at $60.82, with a volume of 19841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of FBL Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.46. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.17.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $191.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFG. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in FBL Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $22,166,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 725.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after buying an additional 232,472 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,160,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 831.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 84,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 767,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,911,000 after buying an additional 74,276 shares in the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:FFG)

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

