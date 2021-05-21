Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.30 Million

Analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will announce sales of $20.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.90 million to $20.70 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $17.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $83.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $85.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $88.65 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $91.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:FMAO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 40,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

