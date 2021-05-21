Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (FAIR) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on June 25th

Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (LON:FAIR) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 stock opened at GBX 0.67 ($0.01) on Friday. Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 has a 12-month low of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.68 ($0.01). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.63.

Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 Company Profile

Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Fair Oaks Income Fund LP. Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Channel Islands.

