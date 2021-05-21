Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (FAIR) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on June 25th

Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (LON:FAIR) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 stock opened at GBX 0.67 ($0.01) on Friday. Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 has a 12-month low of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.68 ($0.01). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.63.
Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 Company Profile
